Veon to sell Russian mobile towers for $970 million
Sep. 06, 2021 1:13 PM ETVEON Ltd. (VEON)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Veon (NASDAQ:VEON) has a deal to sell its Russian mobile network towers to Service-Telecom for 70.65 billion rubles (about $970 million).
- Service-Telecom is an existing partner that provides Veon and its VimpelCom Russian unit with passive infrastructure.
- Veon's National Tower Co., which is transferring in the sale, operates about 15,400 communications towers in Russia.
- And the two companies have a long-term master agreement for providing tower infrastructure services for an initial period of eight years with multiple extension options. They'll enter into a build-to-suit program for up to 5,000 sites by 2029.
- That purchase price of 70.65 billion rubles corresponds to an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x 2021 numbers.
- And notably BofA gave Veon a double upgrade to Buy, citing tower monetization as a key catalyst. The banks said monetizing the Russian towers on an 8-12x EBITDA multiple could offer a 20-37% value uplift (o4 44-84% if it monetizes in Pakistan, Ukraine and Bangladesh as well).