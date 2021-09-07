Amgen/AstraZeneca's tezepelumab reduces exacerbations in severe asthma patients
Sep. 07, 2021 5:10 AM ETAmgen Inc. (AMGN), AZNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announces new data from Phase 3 NAVIGATOR trial demonstrating that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps. Tezepelumab is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
- The pre-specified exploratory analysis evaluated the effect of tezepelumab in patients with or without reported nasal polyps (NP+ or NP−) in the past two years.
- The analysis showed tezepelumab achieved an 86% reduction in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate in NP+ patients (95% CI: 70, 93) and 52% (95% CI: 42, 61) in NP− patients over 52 weeks, compared to placebo when added to standard of care (SoC).
- At week 52, tezepelumab improved lung function in both groups of patients with an increase in pre-bronchodilator forced expiratory volume in one second (FEV1) of 0.20 L and 0.13 L versus placebo in NP+ and NP− patients, respectively.
- Tezepelumab also achieved a clinically relevant improvement in nasal polyp symptoms at week 52, reducing the SNOT-22 score in NP+ patients by 9.6 points vs. placebo.
- These findings were presented at the ERS International Congress 2021 between September 5-8.
- A Phase 3 clinical trial, WAYPOINT, has been initiated to explore the efficacy and safety of tezepelumab in adults with severe, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
- Top-line results of the NAVIGATOR trial were presented in November 2020.