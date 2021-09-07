Global Blue acquires 56% of Yocuda
Global Blue (NYSE:GB) has acquired 56% of Yocuda, a digital receipt provider to expand the former's RetailTech offering and advance its ambition to become the strategic omnichannel partner empowering retailers to improve their performance. Global Blue has increased its investment in Yocuda via a capital increase and a purchase of shares, taking its total stake to 56%, becoming majority owner of Yocuda. The investment comprised an initial stake acquired in October 2019, followed by a further investment and a capital raise in September 2021.
- The stake in Yocuda was facilitated by Global Blue Ventures, the new entity created by Global Blue focused on investment in or partnership with third parties that offer RetailTech innovations.
- Founded in the UK in 2011, Yocuda is a leading and fast-growing digital receipt provider, which enables retailers to capture customer data at point-of-sale and then immediately reengage with them via a content-rich, customisable digital receipt, it has processed over 1.3B electronic receipts for over 117M unique customers and 42M repeat customers.