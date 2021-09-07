Nokia and Infradata deploys IP/optical solution to connect NorthC data centers
Sep. 07, 2021 5:54 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)NSPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Infradata announced an integrated IP/optical single virtual data center interconnect solution for 10 NorthC Datacenters (NorthC).
- The high-speed Region Connect Ring enables NorthC to improve its customers’ data center connectivity speed and reliability by offering Layer 2 IP/MPLS interconnection services between its data centers to meet their bandwidth, latency, and performance needs.
- Mark Vanderhaegen, Director of Webscale Accounts at Nokia, said: “Data center providers increasingly need the highest capacity and reliability combined with the lowest latency for their interconnect networks to provide the most responsive cloud services for their customers. Nokia’s IP/optical data center interconnection and automation capabilities, together with Infradata’s support services, will enable NorthC to quickly deliver the cloud connectivity its customers need to enable the digital transformation of their businesses.”