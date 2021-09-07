Accenture to acquire BENEXT, terms not disclosed
Sep. 07, 2021 6:05 AM ETAccenture plc (ACN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) intends to acquire BENEXT. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.
- Founded in 2014 and based in France, BENEXT is a full-stack, product consulting company with approximately 160 highly skilled professionals, who will join OCTO Technology (OTC:OCTOF), already a part of Accenture since 2017.
- "Karthik Narain, global lead, Accenture Cloud First said, “Acquiring BENEXT would be a valuable addition to help more clients truly operate in the cloud and become digital enterprises. For clients, this ultimately equates to reaching a tipping point of change and pivoting the entirety of their business toward new opportunities.”
- The acquisition subjects to prior consultation with the relevant works councils and customary closing conditions.