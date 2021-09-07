Clorox aims for net zero emissions by 2050

  • Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) sets new science-based targets as part of an overall corporate climate strategy to be net zero emissions across Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050. The targets are in line with the Paris Agreement.
  • By 2030, Clorox aims to reduce carbon emissions across its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 50% and pledges to reduce its value chain emissions (Scope 3) from its purchased goods and services and use of sold products by 25%.
  • The company says its approach to meeting its climate commitments include maintaining its use of 100% renewable electricity for U.S. and Canada operations to address Scopes 1 and 2 emissions. The majority of the company's carbon footprint comes from Scope 3 emissions, which the company expects to address by prioritizing emissions reductions.
  • "We have strong aspirations for decarbonizing our business as we accelerate our growth agenda for long-term value creation for all stakeholders," says CEO Linda Rendle.
  • Clorox is down 6% from the level it traded at before its FQ4 earnings miss and guidance cut.
