Energous, TAGnology partner for over-the-air wireless power solutions
Sep. 07, 2021 6:50 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) announces a partnership with TAGnology RFID, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions.
- Under the arrangement, TAGnology becomes an industrial design house partner to accelerate innovative WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology implementation for European customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept, and manage development projects.
- In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous' wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.