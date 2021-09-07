Energous, TAGnology partner for over-the-air wireless power solutions

Sep. 07, 2021 6:50 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Business network concept. Customer support. Shaking hands.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) announces a partnership with TAGnology RFID, a leading European provider of wireless technology, contactless identification and RTLS (real time location system) solutions.
  • Under the arrangement, TAGnology becomes an industrial design house partner to accelerate innovative WattUp wireless charging 2.0 technology implementation for European customers, helping to implement wireless power solutions, proofs of concept, and manage development projects.
  • In addition, TAGnology delivers training and technical support in the region and will serve as a provider of Energous' wireless power solutions and developer kits in Europe through its ecommerce website and distribution channel.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.