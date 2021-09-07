SPI Energy launches Amazon Store for its expanding solar4america branded product portfolio
Sep. 07, 2021 6:51 AM ETSPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) +6% premarket, has launched a new Solar4America Amazon Store for Solarjuice Technology Inc., a subsidiary of the company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd.
- The Amazon store will offer a wide range of Solar4America-branded off-grid solar products, portable battery power supply solutions and other consumer oriented mobile power devices.
- "Our new e-commerce platform through Amazon will enable us to reach and service more customers," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We will continue to expand our Solar4America-branded product portfolio, bringing fast, safe, durable, and sophisticated products to the American market. This is one of efforts to build a complete ecosystem for green energy product and services. Combined with our large offline services and installations fleets across the US, our online services will provide our customers with everything they need when it comes to green energy applications. "