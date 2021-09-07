Qutoutiao reports Q2 results
Sep. 07, 2021
- Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.11; GAAP EPADS of -$0.12.
- Revenue of $186.2M (-16.6% Y/Y)
- Combined average MAUs were 132.3M, representing a decrease of 3.1% from 136.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Combined average DAUs were 29.1M, representing a decrease of 32.3% from 43.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- Average daily time spent per DAU was 47.3minutes, compared to 55.2 minutes in the second quarter of 2020 and 47.1 minutes in the first quarter of 2021.
- For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects group net revenues to be between RMB1,050 to RMB1,100 million.