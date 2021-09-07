Qutoutiao reports Q2 results

Sep. 07, 2021 7:11 AM ETQutoutiao Inc. (QTT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.11; GAAP EPADS of -$0.12.
  • Revenue of $186.2M (-16.6% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Combined average MAUs were 132.3M, representing a decrease of 3.1% from 136.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Combined average DAUs were 29.1M, representing a decrease of 32.3% from 43.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Average daily time spent per DAU was 47.3minutes, compared to 55.2 minutes in the second quarter of 2020 and 47.1 minutes in the first quarter of 2021.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, the Company expects group net revenues to be between RMB1,050 to RMB1,100 million.
