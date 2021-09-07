Merck’s Keytruda combo OK'd in China for first-line treatment of esophageal cancer

Esophageal cancer concept. Doctor holds medical papers.
designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration in China in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ).
  • This new indication was granted approval based on overall survival findings from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-590 trial.
  • KEYTRUDA is now approved for eight indications across five different types of cancer in China.
  • This is the second indication for Keytruda in esophageal cancer in China. In addition, the anti--PD-1 therapy was approved in China for a second-line treatment of certain patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score ≥10).
