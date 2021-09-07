Nuvei buys Paymentez to further expand its footprint in Latin American market

  • Nuvei Corporation (OTCPK:NUVCF) has acquired Paymentez, a leading payment solution provider in Latin America.
  • Founded in 2011, Paymentez provides a breadth of payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions, including gateway, white-labeling, card acquiring and prepaid card options and also offers its platform as a service to acquirers and banks, such as Redeban, Davivienda and others, helping them to serve their customers looking for a platform to process online payments, eliminating the complexity and improving their competitiveness.
  • As part of the acquisition, Paymentez CEO and cofounder, Juan F. Franco joins Nuvei as General Manager, Latin America, responsible for leading the Company’s commercial and operational expansion in the region.
  • The financial terms are not disclosed.
