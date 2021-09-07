Radian August new defaults drop sequentially

Sep. 07, 2021 7:24 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Radian Guaranty, mortgage insurance subsidiary of Radian (NYSE:RDN), reported new defaults of 2,592 in August compared to 2,749 in July and 2,680 in June.
  • Cures marginally increased to 4,784 from 4,728 in July dipped from 4,980 in June.
  • Claims paid widened to 151 from 141 in July and 29 in June.
  • August commenced with 38,347 in primary default inventory and ended with 36,004.
  • The month marked no rescissions and claim denials, net compared to 3 in July.
  • In August last week, the Radian Home Price Index indicated home prices nationally rose M/M from June 2021 to July 2021 at an annualized rate of 14.7%:

