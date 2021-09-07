Pimco agrees to buy Columbia Property Trust for $3.9B including debt

  • Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) stock gains 16% to $19.20 per share in premarket trading after the office REIT agrees to be acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Co. (Pimco) for $3.9B, including debt.
  • Pimco agrees to pay $19.30 per share in cash for each share of Columbia Property Trust (CXP), representing a premium of ~27% over Columbia's unaffected closing share price on Friday, March 12, 2021.
  • The transaction comes about after the REIT's board conducted a strategic review process, inviting almost 90 potential counterparties to participate, including strategic acquirers, private equity firms, and other investment management firms.
  • “We continue to believe that high-quality office buildings in major U.S. cities offer long-term value for our clients and Columbia has assembled a modernized, well-located portfolio of assets that we expect will perform well in the years ahead," said John Murray, Pimco Global Head of Private Commercial Real Estate.
  • The transaction is expected to close as early as year-end.
  • Columbia (CXP) shareholders will be entitled to receive the previously announced Q3 dividend of $0.21 per share payable on Sept. 15, 2021. From there on, CXP won't pay additional quarterly dividends pending the sale.
  • Columbia Property Trust (CXP) started its strategic review in April after receiving a non-binding offer of $19.50 per share from an investor group.
