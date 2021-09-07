Destination XL announces transition to Nasdaq Global Market; early prepayment of long-term debt

Sep. 07, 2021 7:36 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Destination XL (OTC:DXLG) announces that shares of the Company's stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG" effective at market open on September 8, 2021.
  • Additionally, the Company repaid in full its FILO (first-in, last-out) loan facility and paid a total of $18.6M, including $17.5M in principal, $1.1M in accrued interest and prepayment premium, and related expenses.
  • The prepayment of the FILO loan was from cash on-hand.
  • The FILO loan facility carried a minimum annual interest rate of 8.0% and had a maturity date of March, 2026.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.