Destination XL announces transition to Nasdaq Global Market; early prepayment of long-term debt
Sep. 07, 2021 7:36 AM ETDestination XL Group, Inc. (DXLG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Destination XL (OTC:DXLG) announces that shares of the Company's stock are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG" effective at market open on September 8, 2021.
- Additionally, the Company repaid in full its FILO (first-in, last-out) loan facility and paid a total of $18.6M, including $17.5M in principal, $1.1M in accrued interest and prepayment premium, and related expenses.
- The prepayment of the FILO loan was from cash on-hand.
- The FILO loan facility carried a minimum annual interest rate of 8.0% and had a maturity date of March, 2026.