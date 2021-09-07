MarketAxess trading volumes at $468B for August

Sep. 07, 2021 7:38 AM ETMarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • For August, MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) reported monthly trading volume of $467.7B consisting of $176B in credit volume and $291.7B in rates volume.
  • Total credit average daily trading volume and total credit trading volume dropped 5.9% and 1.5% Y/Y to $8.04B and $176B, respectively.
  • Emerging markets total trading volume was up 18.2% to $46.23B, while U.S. high-yield average daily trading volume dipped 4% to $1.24B. Total U.S. high-grade trading volume was down 13.3% to $82.95B.
  • Floating rate ADV drops 18.3% Y/Y.
  • Other credit products reported the largest Y/Y increase (+80.9%) in Y/Y average trading volume for August.
