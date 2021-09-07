Citius Pharmaceuticals acquires license for lymphoma treatment E7777 from Dr. Reddy's
Sep. 07, 2021 7:42 AM ETDr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (RDY), CTXRBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) has entered into a definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to acquire its exclusive license of E7777, a late-stage oncology immunotherapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- The company's exclusive license of E7777 is for all markets excluding certain parts of Asia and Japan.
- Dr. Reddy's will receive a $40M upfront payment and is entitled to up to $110M in milestone payments, as well as low double-digit tiered royalties on net product sales.
- As of June 30, 2021, Citius had $115.7M in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and plans to fund the upfront payments for the transaction with cash on hand.
- The company also highlighted that it plans to complete a Pivotal Phase 3 trial of E7777 and submit a BLA application next year.
- Citius shares up nearly 3% premarket.