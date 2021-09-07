Citius Pharmaceuticals acquires license for lymphoma treatment E7777 from Dr. Reddy's

Analytical chemistry - sample being pipetted into test tube for analysis in laboratory
Andrew Brookes/Cultura via Getty Images

  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) has entered into a definitive agreement with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to acquire its exclusive license of E7777, a late-stage oncology immunotherapy for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
  • The company's exclusive license of E7777 is for all markets excluding certain parts of Asia and Japan.
  • Dr. Reddy's will receive a $40M upfront payment and is entitled to up to $110M in milestone payments, as well as low double-digit tiered royalties on net product sales.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Citius had $115.7M in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet and plans to fund the upfront payments for the transaction with cash on hand.
  • The company also highlighted that it plans to complete a Pivotal Phase 3 trial of E7777 and submit a BLA application next year.
  • Citius shares up nearly 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.