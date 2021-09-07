Mimecast appoints Joe Mercurio as interim CRO
Sep. 07, 2021 7:41 AM ETMimecast Limited (MIME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) has appointed Joe Mercurio Interim Chief Revenue Officer, effective October 5, 2021, following the resignation of Chief Revenue Officer, Dino DiMarino, who will depart from the company in early October to pursue another opportunity.
- Mr. DiMarino will work with Mr. Mercurio, supported by CEO Peter Bauer, CFO Rafe Brown as well as the existing global sales leadership team, to facilitate an orderly transition.
- The company has initiated a search to identify Mr. DiMarino's successor with the assistance of the executive search firm Daversa Partners.
- Mercurio has been with Mimecast for more than four years, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Sales, North America.