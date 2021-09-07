CBD of Denver reports $1.85M revenue for August 2021 up 28.7% Y/Y
Sep. 07, 2021 8:07 AM ETCBD of Denver Inc. (CBDD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CBD of Denver (OTCPK:CBDD) has generated $1.85M in revenue in August, up 28.7% from $1.43M in August 2020.
- As of August 31, the Co. generated trailing 12-month sales of $28.76M and its revenue run rate has increased to more than $31M.
- "Through teams hard work, significant year-over-year revenue growth was demonstrated once again. This achievement by the sales division, under Pascal Siegenthaler's command, was even more impressive this month due to seasonally soft pricing and short term supply glut in the market. Despite these challenges, our sales team continued CBD of Denver's strong trend of higher volume orders from our growing loyal customer base in Europe," commented Marcel Gamma, CEO.