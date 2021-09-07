Canoo rallies after H.C. Wainwright points to EV market share gains, margin expansion
Sep. 07, 2021 8:23 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) rallies in early trading after H.C. Wainwright starts off coverage on the electric vehicle maker with a Buy rating. The confidence is based on the view that the company is poised to take EV market share due to its proprietary modular platform and pursuit of multiple revenue streams. Importantly, GOEV's overall gross margins are forecast to ramp from an estimated 10.2% in 2021 to 23.4% in 2030.
- Canoo is seen funding its initial vehicle launch, the buildout of Oklahoma facility and ongoing operating activities by raising nearly $1B through 2023, which H.C. Wainwright expects to come in the form of approximately $100M from Oklahoma's non-dilutive incentives, approximately $500M to 525M in debt and approximately $350M in dilutive equity.
- Analyst Amit Dayal and team arrive at a $15.00 price target on GOEV by applying a 25% execution risk to the value per share of approximately $20.00 that the firm gets to using a discounted free cash flow analysis that uses a discount rate of 7.9% derived from the company's weighted average cost of capital.
- Shares of GOEV are up 2.37% premarket to $7.79. Canoo (GOEV) trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.