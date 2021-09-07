Alkame gains on strategic debt restructuring with cancellation of $350K of debt
Sep. 07, 2021 8:23 AM ETAlkame Holdings, Inc. (ALKM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Alkame Holdings (OTCPK:ALKM) gains 12.5% premarket as management continues to strengthen its balance sheet with the execution of a debt restructuring agreement with Blue Citi.
- The notes, totaling $988K in principle also carried accrued interest of approximately $350K.
- Blue Citi has agreed to a restructuring of the loans and the nullification of all accrued interest, and elimination of further interest accruals going forward.
- "This major debt restructuring coupled with last week's conversion of $100k in debt at $.01 has substantially reduced the dilutive effect on the Company's capital structure. Most importantly, the elimination of future interest accruing on these notes eliminates approximately $1.0 million in debt and sets Alkame on a path to secure new credit facilities supporting the Company's expected growth in the coming months. This restructure is the next step in strengthening Alkame's balance sheet as we look forward to gear up for an exciting end of the year and a strong 2022 and beyond," stated Robert Eakle CEO.