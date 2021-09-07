Lexaria shares up 15% premarket on CBD blood pressure study results
Sep. 07, 2021 8:27 AM ETLEXXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Patients with mild to moderate hypertension saw their blood pressure decrease as much as 23% compared to placebo after taking Lexaria Bioscience's (NASDAQ:LEXX) DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol.
- The company released partial results today, with additional data analyses and sleep quality to be released at a later date.
- Over a 24-hour monitoring period, participants on the cannabidiol averaged a 7% decline in systolic pressure, a 3.5% decrease in diastolic pressure, and an average 5.3% decline in mean arterial pressure.
- DehydraTECH-CBD was found to have its most effective results in the overnight period.
- Lexaria shares are up 15% in premarket.