Lexaria shares up 15% premarket on CBD blood pressure study results

Sep. 07, 2021 8:27 AM ETLEXXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Blood pressure monitor indicates low blood pressure
Ralf Geithe/iStock via Getty Images

  • Patients with mild to moderate hypertension saw their blood pressure decrease as much as 23% compared to placebo after taking Lexaria Bioscience's (NASDAQ:LEXX) DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol.
  • The company released partial results today, with additional data analyses and sleep quality to be released at a later date.
  • Over a 24-hour monitoring period, participants on the cannabidiol averaged a 7% decline in systolic pressure, a 3.5% decrease in diastolic pressure, and an average 5.3% decline in mean arterial pressure.
  • DehydraTECH-CBD was found to have its most effective results in the overnight period.
  • Lexaria shares are up 15% in premarket.
