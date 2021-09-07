Five9 gains as Needham upgrade expects Zoom to raise acquisition price
Sep. 07, 2021 8:24 AM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) current offer to acquire Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is "fundamentally flawed" and shouldn't be approved by shareholders, says Needham analyst Scott Berg in a note upgrading Five9 from Hold to Buy.
- Berg says the offer to acquire Five9 at a 0.5533 conversion rate is flawed with the fundamentals of Zoom and Five9 moving in opposite directions. Zoom shares pulling back has dragged the acquisition price 18% lower today than the initial $200.23 price and FIVN's $177.60 price before the acquisition was announced.
- "The first way to win is we believe ZM will need to raise its consideration or add cash to bracket a $200 price for FIVN shares or shareholders may reject the deal," writes Berg.
- Five9 shares are up 1.6% in pre-market trading to $172.90.
- The acquisition offer was first announced in July. Last week, shares of both companies pulled back after Zoom reported earnings with a softer than expected outlook.