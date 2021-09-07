Dgihost reports 185% Y/Y increase ($1.9M) in monthly bitcoin production
Sep. 07, 2021 8:24 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Digihost Technology (OTCQB:HSSHF) produced 44.07 BTC during August thereby increasing total holdings to 446.2 BTC representing a fair market value of ~$21M as of Aug.31.
- Total Ethereum holdings of 563.89 ETH representing a fair market value of ~$1.9M as at Aug. 31, 2021.
- Total digital asset inventory value consisting of BTC and ETH of ~$22.9M at the end of August.
- Cash on hand stood at ~$18.9M and total cash and digital asset holdings was ~$41.7M.
- YTD deposits on equipment and infrastructure to be completed in Q4 related to the company's core business of ~$24.1M.
- For the eight-month period ended Aug. 31, 2021, the company’s mining fleet produced 310.58 BTC; company mined ~23.57 more (+33%) BTC in the first two months of Q3 compared to first two months of the previous quarter.
- On a Y/Y basis, the company mined 185% more BTC in August 2021; based on Aug, 31, 2021, BTC prices compared to year ago prices and the increase in production of BTC mined, the fair market value of the company's BTC mined in August 2021 increased by ~$1.9M.