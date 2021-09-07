Frontdoor initiates $400M share repurchase program
Sep. 07, 2021 8:26 AM ETFrontdoor, Inc. (FTDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), a provider of home service plans, has announced a new three-year, $400M share repurchase program.
- The program enables the company to buyback up to $400M of its outstanding common stock. Cash on hand and cash generated from operations will be used to fund the program.
- Chief Financial Officer Brian Turcotte said, "While our strategy continues to prioritize both organic and inorganic growth, our capital structure improvements, including the recent debt refinancing and repayment, naturally result in Frontdoor pursuing share repurchases at this point in our evolution."
- A month ago, Frontdoor reported its Q2 results