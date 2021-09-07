Travere Therapeutics highlights FDA Type A meeting outcome for sparsentan

  • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) announces a successful outcome from a Type A meeting with the U.S. FDA related to its accelerated approval application of sparsentan in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).
  • The outcome supported the company’s plan to submit additional estimated glomerular filtration rate ((eGFR)) data from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study of sparsentan in FSGS to support an application for accelerated approval.
  • "We are very pleased with the outcome of the Type A meeting which confirms our plan to provide FDA with additional eGFR data from the ongoing DUPLEX Study in the first half of 2022 to continue on the accelerated approval pathway for sparsentan in FSGS," CEO Eric Dube said.
  • The company plans to submit an application for accelerated approval in the U.S. in mid-2022, pending additional supportive eGFR data.
