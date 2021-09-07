Universal Corporation scoops up Shank's Extracts; terms undisclosed

  • Shank's Extracts is a privately-held, specialty ingredient, flavoring, and food company with bottling and packaging capabilities.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • Following the close, the existing management team will continue running the business and reporting to J. Patrick O'Keefe, SVP of Universal Global Ventures.
  • Shank's will operate as part of Universal's plant-based ingredients platform, includes Silva International, Inc. and FruitSmart, Inc.
  • Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) expects to fund the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
  • The Company says that it is committed to increasing its quarterly dividend on an annual basis.
  • Universal Corporation expects the transaction to close in the calendar-year fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the fiscal year 2023.
