Universal Corporation scoops up Shank's Extracts; terms undisclosed
Sep. 07, 2021 8:40 AM ETUVVBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Shank's Extracts is a privately-held, specialty ingredient, flavoring, and food company with bottling and packaging capabilities.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- Following the close, the existing management team will continue running the business and reporting to J. Patrick O'Keefe, SVP of Universal Global Ventures.
- Shank's will operate as part of Universal's plant-based ingredients platform, includes Silva International, Inc. and FruitSmart, Inc.
- Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) expects to fund the transaction with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.
- The Company says that it is committed to increasing its quarterly dividend on an annual basis.
- Universal Corporation expects the transaction to close in the calendar-year fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, and anticipates the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in the fiscal year 2023.