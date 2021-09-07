Virgin Galactic draws another cautious look from ARK Invest after apparent mishap
Sep. 07, 2021 8:43 AM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)BORGNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is being sized up by investors after last week's report of an FAA investigation into the space tourism's well-publicized flight in July.
- ARK Invest analyst Sam Korus is cautious on SPCE after the apparent mishap and points to some potential larger issues with the corporate philosophy.
- "While the flight looked picture-perfect, the spacecraft deviated from its planned trajectory, potentially putting its landing at risk. In a scathing report, The New Yorker highlighted Virgin Galactic’s lackadaisical processes and procedures, noting that it fired a flight-test director who raised concerns about the space program’s safety. The New Yorker also contrasted Virgin Galactic’s strategy and technology to those of its competitors, Blue Origin and SpaceX. At Virgin Galactic, humans control extraordinarily complex systems, while Blue Origin and SpaceX have automated them. ARK believes that automation adds to the safety and security of complex systems, not just rockets but all vehicles."
- ARK Invest unloaded most of its position in SPCE early in the year.