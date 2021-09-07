Apple likely unveiling Watch Series 7 on time but with delayed shipments
Sep. 07, 2021 8:47 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch Series 7 will likely be announced at the same time as the new iPhone lineup later this month but will either ship later or in smaller quantities due to production delays.
- Sources tell Bloomberg's Mark Gurman the delays are due to production issues with the new displays, which he says are the primary upgrade to this year's Watch model rather than new health sensors or features. The new displays will reportedly come in 41-millimeter and 45-millimeter compared to the current 40-millimeter and 44-millimeter for last year's Series 6 model.
- Nikkei Asia sources reported last week that the Watch Series 7 was facing production delays but implied the issues were with health sensors.
- Apple led the global wearables market by shipment volume in the second quarter with 32.2 million units and a 28.2% market share, according to recent IDC data. The market share was down from 34.1% in last year's quarter partly due to the aging lineup, which the Watch Series 7 would help correct.