DeFi Technologies' subsidiary Valour crosses $208M in AUM, double in two months

Sep. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • DeFi Technologies' (OTCPK:DEFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, Valour, pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, exceeded $208M in AUM indicating first eight months of 2021 which has seen AUM leap more than 1400% since the start of 2021.
  • As of Sep. 7, 2021, Valour's AUM stood at $208M, an equivalent of over SEK 1.7B.
  • Post Aug.18, growth in AUM reflects ~$70M increase in under one month and a doubling in two months.
  • With German listings anticipated this month and an aggressive global marketing campaign planned, Valour's AUM is expected to grow substantially in the next few months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.