DeFi Technologies' subsidiary Valour crosses $208M in AUM, double in two months
Sep. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETDeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- DeFi Technologies' (OTCPK:DEFTF) wholly owned subsidiary, Valour, pioneering issuer of digital asset exchange traded products, exceeded $208M in AUM indicating first eight months of 2021 which has seen AUM leap more than 1400% since the start of 2021.
- As of Sep. 7, 2021, Valour's AUM stood at $208M, an equivalent of over SEK 1.7B.
- Post Aug.18, growth in AUM reflects ~$70M increase in under one month and a doubling in two months.
- With German listings anticipated this month and an aggressive global marketing campaign planned, Valour's AUM is expected to grow substantially in the next few months.