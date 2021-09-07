QAD DynaSys inks deal with Sinclair Pharma for business planning and customer service
Sep. 07, 2021 8:56 AM ETQADABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Pure play aesthetics company, Sinclair Pharma selects QAD DynaSys's (NASDAQ:QADA) Digital Supply Chain Planning (or DSCP) to support IBP (Integrated Business Planning) and improve forecast accuracy and customer service level.
- The solution includes demand planning, and distribution planning capabilities.
- It will help enable the business to aggregate and review revenues and gross margins to enable continual review of current commercial volumes, values and profitability.
- “Our objective is to improve forecast accuracy and collaboration among customers, commercial management and the central supply chain function as well as control and manage inventory through an integrated distribution requirement planning process.” said Roy Morris, head of manufacturing and supply at Sinclair Pharma.
