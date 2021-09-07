Hyzon Motors secures fuel cell supply deal for ZeroAvia's aircraft
Sep. 07, 2021 8:59 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) receives supply order for its fuel cell stacks for zero-emission aviation company ZeroAvia.
- ZeroAvia selected Hyzon's lightweight fuel cell for its industry-leading power density and will evaluate for use in its zero-emission aircraft development program, which focuses on hydrogen-electric solutions.
- It will test the fuel cell stack through simulated airplane duty cycles. These tests will include customary power needs such as take-off, cruising, landing and taxiing as well as more strenuous circumstances including rapid changes in altitude.
- "Hydrogen provides three times higher specific energy content compared to jet fuel, and is over 100 times higher than the best batteries today, making it the only viable option for large scale zero emission aircraft," says Val Miftakhov, founder and CEO of ZeroAvia.
- Stock is up 1% in premarket trading
