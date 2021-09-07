Compass Diversified buys Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry for $256 million
- Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) acquired Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry, a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-end jewelry, for an enterprise value of $256 million.
- The acquisition adds luxury goods brands to CODI’s consumer portfolio.
- Lugano Diamonds & Jewelry achieved ~$30 million of adjusted EBITDA for the TTM period ending June 30, 2021, with less than $1 million in maintenance capital expenditures.
- The Company funded the deal through cash and its revolving credit facility.
- "..We believe that Lugano, as a trusted jewelry advisor offering a rare combination of exclusivity and service, has a sustainable business model capable of generating significant revenues and growth in both the near- and long-term”, says Elias Sabo CEO of CODI.