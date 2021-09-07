Meggitt falls after Transdigm says it doesn't plan to make takoever bid
Sep. 07, 2021 9:02 AM ETMeggitt PLC (MEGGF), TDG, PHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Meggitt (OTCPK:MEGGF) ADRs dropped 11% after Transdigm (NYSE:TDG) said it won't make a takeover offer for the company.
- "... Based on the quite limited due diligence information that was made available and the resulting uncertainties, TransDigm could not conclude that an offer of 900 pence per Meggitt share would meet our long-standing goals for value creation and investor returns" Transdigm (TDG) Chairman W. Nicholas Howley said in a statement.
- Last month, Meggitt gained after getting rival 900 pence/share bid from TransDigm, topping Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) deal.
- Aug. 2, Parker-Hannifin reaches terms on a recommended all-cash takeover of Meggitt.