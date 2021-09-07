JOANN clipped by Barclays with second half headwinds picking up
Sep. 07, 2021 JOANN Inc. (JOAN) By: Clark Schultz
- Barclays lowers JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) to an Equal Weight rating after having it slotted at Overweight after seeing worse Q2 results than anticipated.
- Analyst Adrienne Yih and team think the company is facing headwinds from both sides. "Where the post lockdown re-opening over the summer months led consumers to pursue other activities, while simultaneously, COVID surges caused regional store traffic pressure with mask making largely absent," they note.
- In addition, JOANN is said to be facing significant industry-wide supply chain challenges and cost inflation which are likely to limit margin upside in the second half. While Barclays still likes the long-term setup on JOAN, the near-term uncertainty on decelerating two-year sales trends as the economy looks towards a truly full re-opening coupled with mounting cost pressures prompts the downgrade.
- The Wall Street analyst ratings scorecard on JOAN shows 7 Buy-equivalent ratings or better, 2 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell ratings.