Progressive Leasing launches a new lease-to-own experience for merchants

Sep. 07, 2021

  • Provider of e-commerce, app-based, and in-store lease-to-own solutions, Progressive Leasing, part of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) launches ProgCentral, a new retailer management platform.
  • The new platform, which was developed in-house by Progressive Leasing, also gives merchants the ability to transfer an approved lease within the same retail chain.
  • Company expects to complete the partner transition to ProgCentral by the end of Q1 2022.
  • “ProgCentral simplifies and improves the experience for our merchants, giving them the tools and information that they need to efficiently navigate the process of lease application, approval tracking, payment management, delivery scheduling, and transaction completion,” said Ben Hawksworth, Progressive Leasing’s Chief Product and Technology Officer.
