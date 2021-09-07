PPG lowers sales volumes estimate for Q3 over supply disruptions, withdraws guidance
Sep. 07, 2021 9:16 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- PPG (NYSE:PPG) has lowered its sales volumes estimates for 3Q21 due to supply disruptions and parts shortages.
- 3Q sales volumes is expected to be lower by $225M -$275M, compared to what the company anticipated at the start of the quarter. The company attributed this to the increasing disruptions in commodity supplies; further reductions in customer production due to certain parts shortages such as semi-conductor chips; and continuing logistics and transportation challenges in many regions, including the U.S., Europe and China. Additionally, coatings commodity supply disruptions have further deteriorated since the company’s earnings announcement on July 19.
- Raw material inflation for the quarter is trending higher than previously communicated by around $60M-$70M.
- Based on these uncertainties, the company has elected to withdraw its previously communicated financial guidance for 3Q and full-year 2021.
- PPG also reported that inventories in many of its end-use channels are at very low levels and that aggregate global economic demand remains robust. It continues to expect strong sales growth into 2022 once supply conditions normalize.
- Furthermore, the company anticipates additional selling price increases to help offset the elevated raw material costs. Overall price increases for 3Q are estimated to be ~5% with similar contributions from both operating segments.
- PPG -4.47% pre-market