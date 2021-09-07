ZK International Group starts to supply ENN Energy
Sep. 07, 2021 9:17 AM ETZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) has started to supply pressed-type carbon steel pipeline to ENN Energy Holdings, one of the largest clean energy distributors in China with an estimated total sales amount of $12.5M.
- The Co. announced it was approved by ENN as a Qualified Stainless Steel Gas Pipe Supplier in May 2021, and now the Co. has agreed with ENN on its procurement plan and started to supply for ENN's gassing infrastructure projects.
- Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman and CEO of ZK International, stated, "We believe as the Clean Energy Initiative starts to roll out across all northern cities of China, we will face a great opportunity with the increasing demand of the gas infrastructure."