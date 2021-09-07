Volaris' August traffic rose 82.5% Y/Y and 24.8% from pre-pandemic level

  • Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles rose 82.5% Y/Y to 2.238B in August. RPM grew 24.8% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.
  • Domestic RPMs +72.1% Y/Y and international RPMs +117.2% for the month.
  • Capacity expanded 56.2% Y/Y to 2.639B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +46.2%; International ASMs +87.5%. Capacity grew 22.7% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.
  • The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month +87.6% Y/Y to 2,273K; 21.7% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
  • Load factor rose 1,230 bps Y/Y to 84.8%.
  • The company reaffirms Q3 guidance with capacity growth of 20%-22% vs. 3Q19.
