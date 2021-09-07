Volaris' August traffic rose 82.5% Y/Y and 24.8% from pre-pandemic level
Sep. 07, 2021 9:21 AM ETControladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reports revenue passenger miles rose 82.5% Y/Y to 2.238B in August. RPM grew 24.8% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.
- Domestic RPMs +72.1% Y/Y and international RPMs +117.2% for the month.
- Capacity expanded 56.2% Y/Y to 2.639B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs +46.2%; International ASMs +87.5%. Capacity grew 22.7% when compared to pre-pandemic levels of August 2019.
- The number of passengers flown by the carrier during the month +87.6% Y/Y to 2,273K; 21.7% higher than the pre-pandemic levels.
- Load factor rose 1,230 bps Y/Y to 84.8%.
- The company reaffirms Q3 guidance with capacity growth of 20%-22% vs. 3Q19.