GameStop tracks toward profitability but share price called disconnected
Sep. 07, 2021 9:52 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Wedbush Securities sticks with an Underperform rating on GameStop (NYSE:GME) into the retailer's earnings report set for tomorrow.
- While analyst Michael Pachter and team see GameStop as well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches and remain quite optimistic that it will return to profitability, the short squeeze rally has pushed GME's share price to levels that are said to be "completely disconnected" from the fundamentals of the business.
- Pachter and team do not expect GameStop execs to field questions on the earnings call or for the company to issue formal guidance due to the ongoing supply constraints. As far as numbers, Wedbush estimates on GME are for sales of $1.10B vs. $1.12B consensus, comparable sales of +27% and adjusted EPS of -$0.45 vs. -$0.67.
- A negative EPS mark from GameStop (GME) this quarter could be the deciding factor in keeping the stock off the S&P 500 Index.