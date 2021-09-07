U.S. Navy awards Ameresco multiple award construction contract
Sep. 07, 2021 9:54 AM ETAmeresco, Inc. (AMRC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ameresco (AMRC +4.6%) announces that Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic has awarded the company's Federal Solutions team a prime contract on a large construction contract vehicle with a capacity of $950M over 5 years.
- Ameresco is one of 8 awardees selected to implement projects under the contract.
- The prime contract on the $950M construction contract vehicle will support construction projects in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia, home to a large number of Navy facilities.
- The award furthers the expansion of Ameresco Federal Solutions beyond the energy performance contracting market and extends Ameresco's partnership with the NAVFAC MIDLANT, which has previously selected Ameresco to deploy more than $200M in energy infrastructure modernization projects at Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Shipyards.