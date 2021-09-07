FAT Brands to build 136 new restaurants in the Middle East

Johnny Rockets Restuarant Sign
SchulteProductions/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • FAT Brands, Inc. (FAT +2.0%), the parent company of Fatburger and Johnny Rockets, plans to open 136 brick-and-mortar restaurants across five countries in the Middle East.
  • Six of the company's brands - Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Great American Cookies, Elevation Burger, and Yalla Mediterranean - will be built in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait as part of the company's expansion with franchisee Kitopi.
  • “Our existing concepts in Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, and other countries have seen tremendous growth and popularity among locals," said CEO Andy Wiederhorn.
  • Find out why Seeking Alpha contributor Steve Crichlow is bullish on FAT brands after an in-depth analysis of its Q2 results.
