Del Taco Restaurants adds 10 new franchise locations to Florida
Sep. 07, 2021 9:55 AM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Del Taco Restaurants (TACO +0.9%) announces its newest multi-unit deal that will add 10 new locations to the state of Florida.
- The expansion deal comes as a partnership with franchisees Aman Singh, Ajay Singh, Navdeep Bassi and Shubegh Bassi right after they opened their first location in Melbourne, Florida.
- It provides franchisee family exclusive rights to the Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties along Florida’s Space Coast and Treasure Coast regions.
- "We’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 26 years.....Our first Del Taco opened in Melbourne has been welcomed by locals with open arms who appreciate the dedication to quality ingredients and our commitment to quick, convenient service," says Aman Singh, co-head of the Singh and Bassi Group.
- "With a better outlook for unit growth beginning in 2022 and 2023, and a more reasonable valuation following the recent correction, Del Taco would become attractive if it dips further to strong support near $7.35," writes contributor Taylor Dart on Seeking Alpha.