Waste Connections issues senior notes offering

Sep. 07, 2021 9:57 AM ETWCNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Waste Connections (WCN -1.3%) to offer two series of senior notes due 2032 and 2052, respectively, in an underwritten public offering.
  • The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company.
  • Company intends to use the net proceeds together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility provided under its credit agreement, to repay the $1.5B aggregate principal amount outstanding of each series of its senior notes issued pursuant to its master note purchase agreements.
  • Neutral rating on the stock by SA contributor: 'Waste Connections: A Stable Business For Uncertain Times'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.