Waste Connections issues senior notes offering
Sep. 07, 2021 9:57 AM ETWCNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Waste Connections (WCN -1.3%) to offer two series of senior notes due 2032 and 2052, respectively, in an underwritten public offering.
- The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the company.
- Company intends to use the net proceeds together with borrowings under its revolving credit facility provided under its credit agreement, to repay the $1.5B aggregate principal amount outstanding of each series of its senior notes issued pursuant to its master note purchase agreements.
- Neutral rating on the stock by SA contributor: 'Waste Connections: A Stable Business For Uncertain Times'