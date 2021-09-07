Mohamed El-Erian: Window to Fed taper is closing
Sep. 07, 2021 10:10 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and chief economic adviser at Allianz, argued Tuesday that the Federal Reserve's "window to taper is closing" as supply-chain issues and higher inflation are likely to persist for a period of years.
- In an interview with CNBC, El-Erian said he's "not so sure that supply issues are going away" because he sees signs that bottlenecks in the supply chain have become "persistent and cascading."
- As evidence, he pointed to ongoing problems with transportation, port congestion and shipping containers.
- On inflation, El-Erian pushed back on the Fed's long-standing claims that price increases would be transitory.
- "Unless [the Fed] extends 'transitory' to include two years, this is not going to prove transitory," he said.
- El-Erian predicted that the Fed would not announce a plan to cut back on its asset-purchase program until December, meaning that tapering would not begin until early next year.
- Looking further ahead, the former PIMCO CEO said that interest-rate hikes and tapering have to be considered "very distinct" from one another.
- He said the two were related because the Fed won't consider rate hikes until tapering is finished. However, the impact of the two processes puts them in different categories.
- El-Erian said the taper won't have a direct impact on the economy, while rate hikes will.
