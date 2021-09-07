BetMGM looks to stir up more business through retail gift cards
Sep. 07, 2021 By: Clark Schultz
- BetMGM announces a partnership with payments firm TAPPP to make its gift cards available at major convenience and grocery retail chains in select U.S. states offering legal sports betting.
- The company says one of the biggest pieces of feedback it gets from customers is that they want a simple and convenient way to fund their accounts. The BetMGM gift cards are now available in $25 and $50 denominations in eight states at over 6K locations across the U.S. The gift card initiative arrives just a few days before the start of the NFL regular season.
- BetMGM was created through a partnership between MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF).
- Jefferies is bullish on the upside for Entain.