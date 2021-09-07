Euroseas acquires container vessel, inks 3-year charter for the vessel

Sep. 07, 2021 10:20 AM ETEuroseas Ltd. (ESEA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Euroseas (ESEA -1.7%) agreed to acquire M/V Piraeus Trader, a 1,740 teu container feeder vessel built in 2006, for $25.5M.
  • The vessel, which is expected to be delivered to the company within October 2021 and be renamed M/V Jonathan P, will be financed by own funds and a bank loan.
  • Along with this acquisition, the vessel will enter into a three-year time charter contract for ~$26.7K/day net to the company.
  • "We believe that this acquisition represents a transaction with limited downside risk given the three year charter contract we have entered with a first class charterer. This charter will contribute ~$22M of EBITDA during the period of the contract," chairman & CEO Aristides Pittas commented.
  • The EBITDA backlog of its currently contracted vessel capacity until the end of 2023 of ~$115M representing ~50% of its total available days, together with the EBITDA, the company expects to achieve after chartering remaining open days within the next few months should form a solid foundation for the company share price, NAV and consolidating vessels/fleets.
