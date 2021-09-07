SPAC Bridgetown Holdings drops on report talks to take Traveloka public ended
Sep. 07, 2021 10:30 AM ETBridgetown Holdings Limited (BTWN)PGRUBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SPAC Bridgetown Holdings (NASDAQ:BTWN) fell 1.6% on a report that Indonesia’s Traveloka halted talks to go public through the SPAC led by billionaires Richard Li and Peter Thiel.
- The Southeast Asian online travel company's board decided against a SPAC transaction as the SPAC market has faltered in recent months, according to a Bloomberg report. Traveloka will likely consider a traditional IPO in the U.S.
- Bloomberg originally reported in early April that Indonesia's Traveloka was said to be in talks to go public through Bridgetown SPAC. The deal may have valued the online travel company at $5B.
- In October, Bridgetown Holdings upsizes IPO offering by 10%.
- In July, Peter Thiel-backed SPAC Bridgetown 2 (NASDAQ:BTNB) confirmed a deal to take Singapore's PropertyGuru public.