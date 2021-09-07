Netflix gets a boost as Atlantic Equities raises price target to $780 a share
Sep. 07, 2021 10:44 AM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Saying that it expects Netflix (NFLX +3.1%) to see big gains in international markets over the coming years, Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber on Monday raised his price target on the company's stock to $780 a share.
- Faber's move makes his target price the highest among Wall Street analysts the cover Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), and represents an almost 29% increase over the $606 level where Netflix (NFLX) traded on Monday.
- Among Faber's reasons for taking such a positive view of Netflix is what he sees as the potential for more growth in several countries through the decade. Faber said that he expects the company to reach 292 million subscribers worldwide in 2024, and 311 million subscribers in 2025, with Japan adding 14 million subscribers, India adding 12 million subscribers, and Latin America not including Brazil to increase by at least 11 million subscribers over that period.
- "We believe that Netflix [subscriber] penetration will broadly top out at [around] 60% in the absence of any more stringent password-sharing clampdown activity," Faber said.
- Faber added that while international markets will provide Netflix (NFLX) with more subscriber growth numbers, the U.S. will remain the single-largest source of incremental revenue for the streaming video giant. Faber estimates that the U.S. will contribute 23% of Netflix's (NFLX) incremental revenue, with Japan accounting for 11% and Brazil 8% of such sales.
- According the most-recent streaming ratings from Nielsen, Netflix's hit series Outer Banks crossed the 2 billion minute mark during its first week online.