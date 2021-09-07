XPeng reveals rideable smart robot pony for children
Sep. 07, 2021 11:19 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: SA News Team10 Comments
- XPeng Inc. (XPEV +5.1%) unveiled a smart robot unicorn for children on Twitter yesterday. XPeng Robotics, part of the Xpeng ecosystem, hopes to build robots based on the electric vehicle startup's technology.
- The rideable four-legged robot, named Little White Dragon, is furnished with autonomous movement, obstacle detection, face and voice recognition, and can express emotions through its face screen. It was also shown with an attachable basket that allows it to be easily loaded with groceries or other items.
- "Banking on our capabilities in autonomous driving, voice recognition and smart manufacturing, Xpeng will move into the robotics field by making the most of the technologies we grasp,” said Xpeng CEO He Xiaopeng, who owns 65.1% of Xpeng Robotics.
- Xpeng Robotics did not reveal a production timeline for the product.
- The market reacted positively to the news which comes after Tesla revealed a humanoid robot at its AI day last month.