enCore Energy to acquire Azarga Uranium in all-stock deal
Sep. 07, 2021 11:21 AM ETAzarga Uranium Corp. (AZZUF), ENCUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- enCore Energy (OTCQB:ENCUF +1.6%) and Azarga Uranium (OTCQB:AZZUF +18.4%) have entered into a definitive arrangement agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement.
- The transaction consolidates an industry leading pipeline of exploration and development staged in-situ recovery ("ISR") focused uranium projects located in the United States.
- The combined company will possess a uranium resource base of 90.0M pounds in the measured & indicated category, 9.9M pounds in the inferred category, as well as 68.4M pounds in the historic category.
- Under the terms of the pact, Azarga shareholders will receive 0.375 common shares of enCore for each Azarga common share held.
- Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Azarga will be exchanged for common shares of enCore at the closing Exchange Ratio which implies consideration of $0.71 per Azarga common share.
- The combined company will be managed by the current enCore executive team. Further, Blake Steele, current President & CEO of Azarga, will continue as a Strategic Advisor to the combined company and John Mays, current COO of Azarga, will continue as Chief Operating Officer of the Azarga subsidiary, with a core focus to manage the continued advancement of the Dewey Burdock and Gas Hills projects.
- Closing of the Transaction is anticipated to occur in November 2021, post which enCore intends to seek the listing of its shares on the NYSE-AMEX or NASDAQ exchange which may include a share consolidation in order to meet initial listing requirements.